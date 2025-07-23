Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have commented on PRL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Propel from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Propel to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.
Insider Activity
Propel Stock Down 1.1%
TSE:PRL opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $43.36.
Propel Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.64%.
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.
