Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives $10.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

