BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBBB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

BBB Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 0.02.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $838.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. BBB Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBB Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 15.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 124.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

Featured Stories

