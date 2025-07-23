Choreo LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,734 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.40.

NYSE TT opened at $448.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $451.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

