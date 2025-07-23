PFG Advisors Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.29 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.56.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

