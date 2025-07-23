PFG Advisors Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE IT opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.29 and a 52 week high of $584.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
