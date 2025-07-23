Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 398,303 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MBC stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

