PFG Advisors Buys 6,823 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 106,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

