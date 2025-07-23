Carvana (CVNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carvana Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:CVNA opened at $342.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.82. Carvana has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carvana stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
