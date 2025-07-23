Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New $299,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 6,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $41,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $22,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

