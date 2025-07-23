Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 297.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $198.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.35.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.