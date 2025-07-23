PFG Advisors Sells 1,663 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

