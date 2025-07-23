PFG Advisors Has $2.76 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3,652.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $36.43.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.