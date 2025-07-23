SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 795.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $444.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

