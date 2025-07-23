PFG Advisors Has $3.26 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.