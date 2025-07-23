PFG Advisors Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $583,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,864,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $615.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $617.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.67.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

