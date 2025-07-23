Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

HOLX stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

