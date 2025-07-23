Ignite Planners LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAVA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.