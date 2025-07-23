PFG Advisors Buys 10,822 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 510,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DFAE opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

