HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

