Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,392 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 57.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Archrock by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 16.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 275,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

