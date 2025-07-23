Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $420.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.54.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

