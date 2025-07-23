HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.