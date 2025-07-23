HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

