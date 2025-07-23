Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.46 and a 12-month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

