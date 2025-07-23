HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,020 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

