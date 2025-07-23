Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,764,000 after buying an additional 1,335,809 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,484,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,923,000 after buying an additional 613,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,586,000 after buying an additional 689,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.