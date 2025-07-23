Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 925 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.88.

NYSE GEV opened at $549.34 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $581.27. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.31.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

