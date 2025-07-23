HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.31.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $676.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.91. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $300.57 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

