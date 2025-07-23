Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 505 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1063 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.