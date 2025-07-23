Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as high as $15.87. Verbund shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEZVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Verbund to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verbund

Verbund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter.

Verbund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.3934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Verbund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.