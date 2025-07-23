Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 974.71 ($13.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,002 ($13.55). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 991 ($13.40), with a volume of 231,391 shares.

Law Debenture Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 977.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 920.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Law Debenture Company Profile

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

