John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and traded as high as $36.60. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 14,708 shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

