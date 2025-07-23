John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and traded as high as $36.60. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 14,708 shares.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
