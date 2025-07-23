Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 192.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,180,000. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

