Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.07 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 220.33 ($2.98). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 220.33 ($2.98), with a volume of 734 shares trading hands.

Palace Capital Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £64.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Palace Capital had a net margin of 164.89% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palace Capital Plc will post 14.477562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palace Capital

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

