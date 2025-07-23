Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,466 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,631,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,141,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,725 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.09, for a total transaction of $10,184,630.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,853 shares in the company, valued at $120,749,509.77. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $393.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $260.53 and a twelve month high of $402.22.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

