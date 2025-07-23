Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:WAL opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

