Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 309,288 shares trading hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

