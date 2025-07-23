Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.71 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 82.12 ($1.11). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 81.70 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,765,304 shares.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8,225.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.93.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Le Page acquired 30,000 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($32,851.16). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.