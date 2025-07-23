Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

