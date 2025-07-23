Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,192 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 583,940 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,929,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

