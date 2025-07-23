Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.29. The firm has a market cap of $369.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

