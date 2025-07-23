Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
