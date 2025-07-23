Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.23 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.14). Castings shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.96), with a volume of 27,136 shares trading hands.

Castings Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.77. The company has a market cap of £129.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castings had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Castings P.L.C. will post 17.2492837 EPS for the current year.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

