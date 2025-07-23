Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,014.80 ($13.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,221 ($16.51). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,183 ($15.99), with a volume of 619,511 shares trading hands.

Indivior Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,014.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.61, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In other Indivior news, insider Juliet Thompson acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.76) per share, with a total value of £53,438 ($72,242.80). 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

