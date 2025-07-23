Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after buying an additional 240,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,626,000 after buying an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in PTC by 41.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,876,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,687,000 after buying an additional 844,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PTC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,484,000 after buying an additional 85,564 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $213.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

