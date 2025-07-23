Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Increased to Hold at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Get Fortive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Trading Up 1.9%

Fortive stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 28.7% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 60.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.