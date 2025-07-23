L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 4,722 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 4,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.98 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,047.95 ($9,181.67).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Raphael Lamm bought 4,722 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.96 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$13,953.51 ($9,119.94).

On Monday, July 14th, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.94 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,755.92 ($18,141.12).

On Friday, July 11th, Raphael Lamm bought 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.95 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$27,812.58 ($18,178.16).

On Thursday, July 10th, Raphael Lamm acquired 15,110 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.93 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,257.19 ($28,926.27).

On Monday, June 30th, Raphael Lamm purchased 22,957 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.89 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,253.90 ($43,303.20).

On Tuesday, July 1st, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.89 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,520.50 ($17,333.66).

On Friday, June 27th, Raphael Lamm purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.93 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,442.45 ($8,785.91).

On Thursday, June 26th, Raphael Lamm acquired 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.91 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$26,685.80 ($17,441.70).

On Wednesday, June 25th, Raphael Lamm bought 9,182 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$26,389.07 ($17,247.76).

On Monday, June 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.83 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$12,987.94 ($8,488.85).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

