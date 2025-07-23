Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -2.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

