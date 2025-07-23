VP’s (VP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.27) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on VP from GBX 950 ($12.84) to GBX 905 ($12.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of LON VP opened at GBX 568 ($7.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £224.14 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.10. VP has a twelve month low of GBX 460 ($6.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 745 ($10.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 599.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 573.75.

VP (LON:VP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. VP had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VP will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current year.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

