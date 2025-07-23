Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.10.
SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $887.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.70. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 757.53%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
